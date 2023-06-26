Need for foster parents in Clark County: How the expedited program is helping to alleviate the crucial shortage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Six months ago, FOX5 told you about the expedited foster program that was being offered to help alleviate a crucial shortage among foster families willing to take in babies.

One family who completed the expedited training and now has a foster baby of their own shared their experience. The need for foster parents to care for those who don’t have a place to call home is an issue nationwide, including here in Nevada.

“I think foster parenting is very important, to step in and help these children that are in need,” said James Lamb.

There are 108 children in the Child Haven agency right now, and 35 of them are under the age of six years old.

“So foster parents are needed very very badly,” said Shanna Lamb.

James and Shanna wanted to do what they could to help.

“These kids have gone through a lot in their life and to just be a positive influence and let them know someone cares for them and let them know it is going to be okay is just a great opportunity to do that,” said James.

But they weren’t able to do the traditional nine-week training program, which is why the expedited program was the best fit.

“She said, ‘We can get these 30 hours in within two weeks if you are willing to take an infant,’” said Shanna. “Age one and under and I was ready to go.”

“It did take me a little bit longer,” said James. “Not talking about months or anything. I had to think about it for a day or so then I said, ‘Look, I think this would be great.’”

James and Shanna attended the expedited training in January, which consisted of two weekends back-to-back for eight hours a day.

“We watched videos, and we had people that came in and did presentations and we also had to do first-day CPR,” she said.

“Some of those things took you back a little bit because when you have children of your own, you know how their health is and sometimes these children have gone through some trauma in the womb and you learn about those things,” said James.

James and Shanna now have a foster baby of their own.

“She has brought and given us more joy than we may even have given back to her,” he said.

“I think it has brought us closer, and we love her so much and treat her as if she is our own child,” said Shanna.

If you are thinking about becoming a foster parent, James and Shanna suggest that you do your research, be patient and trust the process.

Clark County has another expedited service coming up at the end of this month. Click HERE to learn more.

