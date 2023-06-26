Las Vegas sees largest year-over-year rent decline, report says

Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By CNN and Alicia Wallace
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Minneapolis (CNN) — Some welcome news for renters: The US median rent in May fell from May 2022, the first annual rent decline in at least three years, according to a Realtor.com report released Monday.

In May, the national median asking rent was $1,739, which was up a skosh ($3) from April but down 0.5% from May 2022. It’s the first decline since Realtor.com started tracking the year-over-year data in March 2020.

“This is yet another sign that rental-driven inflation is likely behind us, even though we may not see this trend in official measures until next year,” Danielle Hale, Realtor.com’s chief economist, said in a statement. “Although still modest, a decline in rents combined with cooling inflation and a still-strong job market is definitely welcome news for households.”

Rents have gradually come down from July 2022′s peak of $1,777, but they remain nearly 25% higher than in 2019.

After a wave of “pandemic pricing” during much of 2020, rents started to soar in 2021 and into the middle of last year as people came back to urban cores for in-person work and school. Would-be homeowners remained renters because they were priced out of buying a home and an overall lack of housing also sent rents soaring.

Although the overall market is moving in a more favorable direction for renters, there might still be an element of sticker shock out there for people who have chosen to sit tight, Hale said.

“For renters who maybe have stayed put over the past couple of years and haven’t moved, they might not be at the market rent level,” Hale said in a follow-up interview with CNN. “If they were to move this year, even though market rents are declining, they may see a higher rent payment.”

The West and the South recorded year-over-year rent declines in May of 3% and 0.7%, respectively, whereas the Midwest and Northeast are still seeing rents climb higher, according to the report. For the Midwest, that’s likely because cities in those areas remain largely affordable and are experiencing low unemployment. A strong labor market in the Northeast is also likely increasing demand for rentals, Hale said.

The metro areas with the largest year-over-year rent jumps include Columbus, Ohio (9.3%); St. Louis, Missouri (7.7%); and Cincinnati, Ohio (7.7%). The largest year-over-year declines are in Las Vegas (-6%); the Riverside and San Bernardino area in California (-5.9%); and Phoenix (-5.7%).

Rents are expected to continue to soften through the remainder of this year and into next year, Hale said. Helping those declines will be an expected surge in supply, Hale said, noting the historic levels of multifamily construction activity currently underway.

It might take some time for this cooling to be reflected in national inflation gauges, specifically the Consumer Price Index. Shelter, which is largely a measurement of rental leases as the implicit rental value of owner-occupied properties, carries a lot of weight in the CPI calculations; however, it comes at a significant lag because of how infrequently the data is collected (and how infrequently rents change in leases).

— CNN’s Anna Bahney contributed to this report

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money generic
Nevada’s minimum wage, daily overtime rates to again increase July 1
The U.S. Coast Guard believes they have found debris from OceanGate's Titan, the tourist...
‘That could be me and my son’: Las Vegas father and son turned down seats on Titanic submersible
A groom in Nebraska died an hour after the wedding ceremony for him and his bride took place.
‘Widowed and married in a 10-minute span’: Groom dies an hour after wedding ceremony
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live coming to Las Vegas
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live coming to Las Vegas
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport

Latest News

Overturned cement truck blocking lanes on NB I-15 near Washington
Police: Overturned cement truck blocking lanes on NB I-15 near Washington
Generic grocery store
El Super hiring to fill 100 positions for new Las Vegas grocery store
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police say speed a factor after motorcyclist killed in crash Sunday night
Generic Gavel
Las Vegas man gets nearly 29 years for mass shooting at Minnesota bar that left 1 dead, 14 hurt