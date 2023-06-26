Las Vegas man gets nearly 29 years for mass shooting at Minnesota bar that left 1 dead, 14 hurt

Generic Gavel
Generic Gavel(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:49 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Las Vegas man convicted of firing the first shots in a mass shooting at a St. Paul bar that left one woman dead and 14 people injured was sentenced Friday to nearly 29 years.

Devondre Trevon Phillips, 31, apologized at his sentencing hearing for his role in the gunfight inside the crowded Seventh Street Truck Park Bar on Oct. 10, 2021. He was convicted in February of eight counts of attempted second-degree murder.

“I just want to say that I’m sorry to the innocent victims and the families of the victims,” Phillips said. “I truly am sorry. I’ve lost loved ones to violence and I’ve been a circumstance of violence and it doesn’t give me the right to do what I did.”

A different jury last week convicted Terry Lorenzo Brown of second-degree murder in the death of Marquisha “Kiki” Wiley, a 27-year-old veterinary technician from St. Paul, plus four counts of attempted second-degree murder and one of illegally possessing a firearm. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in August. Most Minnesota inmates serve two-thirds of their sentence in prison and the rest on supervised release.

Prosecutors said Phillips and Brown were in a dispute over domestic abuse allegations involving Brown and the woman he was dating, who Phillips, a former St. Paul resident, described as a cousin of his. Both men exchanged gunfire inside the bar, striking each other and a dozen bystanders.

“We can only dream of the missing pieces of what our Kiki’s life would’ve been,” her mother, Beth Wiley, told the court before Ramsey County Judge Carolina Lamas handed down the sentence. Wiley and others wore shirts depicting the victim holding a sign that read, “No more silence, end gun violence.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money generic
Nevada’s minimum wage, daily overtime rates to again increase July 1
The U.S. Coast Guard believes they have found debris from OceanGate's Titan, the tourist...
‘That could be me and my son’: Las Vegas father and son turned down seats on Titanic submersible
A groom in Nebraska died an hour after the wedding ceremony for him and his bride took place.
‘Widowed and married in a 10-minute span’: Groom dies an hour after wedding ceremony
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live coming to Las Vegas
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live coming to Las Vegas
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport

Latest News

Generic grocery store
El Super hiring to fill 100 positions for new Las Vegas grocery store
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police say speed a factor after motorcyclist killed in crash Sunday night
Police say speed believed a factor in fatal single-vehicle crash Monday in North Las Vegas
Police say speed believed a factor in fatal single-vehicle crash Monday in North Las Vegas
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police shoot, kill suspected armed suspect Saturday