Las Vegas Aces put home win streak on the line against Indiana

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) during a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream,...
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) during a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Friday, June 2, 2023, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:34 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(AP) - Indiana Fever (5-8, 3-5 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (12-1, 7-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -14.5; over/under is 171.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas hosts Indiana aiming to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Aces have gone 6-0 in home games. Las Vegas leads the Western Conference with 22.4 assists per game led by Chelsea Gray averaging 6.7.

The Fever are 4-4 in road games. Indiana ranks seventh in the WNBA with 18.2 assists per game led by Erica Wheeler averaging 5.3.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Aces won 101-88 in the last matchup on June 25. A’ja Wilson led the Aces with 28 points, and NaLyssa Smith led the Fever with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 19.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Aces.

Aliyah Boston is averaging 15.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Fever.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 91.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Fever: 4-6, averaging 85.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

