Henderson police shoot, kill suspected armed suspect Saturday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating after an officer shot and killed a suspected armed suspect Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the area near Sunset and Boulder Highway just after 7 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man with a gun who was allegedly stealing from a business nearby.

Police said the man pointed a gun to his head, leading to an officer firing his weapon.

According to HPD, the suspect was shot and killed by the officer.

The incident, which remains under investigation, marks the first shooting involving an officer in Henderson police’s jurisdiction this year.

