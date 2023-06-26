Henderson police say speed a factor after motorcyclist killed in crash Sunday night

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating after a 37-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday night.

According to Henderson police, officers responded to the area of Grand Cadance Drive and Cabaletta Lane at about 6:25 p.m. Sunday for reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Police say that the preliminary investigation indicates that a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling northbound on Grand Cadence at a suspected high rate of speed. According to HPD, a blue Kia sedan traveling westbound on Cabaletta from the posted stop sign at that intersection crossed into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle struck the driver’s side front door of the Kia, police said.

Police note that the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as a 37-year-old male, was transported to St. Rose Siena Hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police note.

Henderson police noted that speed is considered a factor in the crash.

The identity of the motorcyclist, as well as their cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1,or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.