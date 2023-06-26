Golden Knights’ Zach Whitecloud hosting meet-and-greet with fans on Thursday
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:26 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud will meet with fans at an event Thursday in Las Vegas.
According to PT’s Taverns, Whitecloud’s meet-and-freet will take place at the Sierra Gold on 215 & Jones. The event will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
PT’s says that the first 125 fans in attendance at the event will receive a custom PT’s and Golden Knights puck signed by Whitecloud.
Fans must be 21+ in order to attend the event, PT’s notes.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.