Golden Knights’ Zach Whitecloud hosting meet-and-greet with fans on Thursday

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) skates with the puck during the third...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) skates with the puck during the third period in Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:26 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud will meet with fans at an event Thursday in Las Vegas.

According to PT’s Taverns, Whitecloud’s meet-and-freet will take place at the Sierra Gold on 215 & Jones. The event will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

PT’s says that the first 125 fans in attendance at the event will receive a custom PT’s and Golden Knights puck signed by Whitecloud.

Fans must be 21+ in order to attend the event, PT’s notes.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money generic
Nevada’s minimum wage, daily overtime rates to again increase July 1
The U.S. Coast Guard believes they have found debris from OceanGate's Titan, the tourist...
‘That could be me and my son’: Las Vegas father and son turned down seats on Titanic submersible
A groom in Nebraska died an hour after the wedding ceremony for him and his bride took place.
‘Widowed and married in a 10-minute span’: Groom dies an hour after wedding ceremony
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live coming to Las Vegas
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live coming to Las Vegas
Family’s truck destroyed by fire in parking garage at Las Vegas Strip hotel
Family’s truck destroyed by fire in parking garage at Las Vegas Strip hotel

Latest News

Golden Knights' Jack Eichel gets tattoo with teammates Alec Martinez and Shea Theodore alongside
PHOTOS: Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel gets tattoo to remember team’s Stanley Cup win
Vegas Golden Knights celebrate with the Stanley Cup during a rally after a parade along the Las...
Over 200K fans celebrated Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup win on Las Vegas Strip
Detail view of special warmup jerseys worn by Buffalo Sabres players commemorating Pride Night...
NHL teams won’t wear theme-night jerseys after players’ Pride refusals caused distractions
Members of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after they defeated the Florida Panthers 9-3 to...
NHL Champion Golden Knights announce preseason schedule