Golden Knights’ Zach Whitecloud hosting meet-and-greet with fans on Thursday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud will meet with fans at an event Thursday in Las Vegas.

According to PT’s Taverns, Whitecloud’s meet-and-freet will take place at the Sierra Gold on 215 & Jones. The event will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

PT’s says that the first 125 fans in attendance at the event will receive a custom PT’s and Golden Knights puck signed by Whitecloud.

Fans must be 21+ in order to attend the event, PT’s notes.

