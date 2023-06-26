Forecast Outlook-6/25/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A broad area of low pressure off the coast of California is going to help keep us below 100 degrees for the start of the week.

We have not hit 100 degrees yet in 2023 and right now it looks as if our best chances to do so will be Friday when that trough will be overrun by a ridge of high pressure.

If that happens we will tie the record for the latest 100 degree temperature ever recorded for Las Vegas which is June 30th, 1965.

That ridge bringing us the heat will intensify through the weekend pushing our high temperatures up around 108 by Sunday.

Because we have not had to deal with very hot temperatures so far this year, we will be susceptible to the heat.

That’s still a few days away. For Monday and Tuesday expect windy weather with gusts ranging between 25 and 30 mph with temps running about 4 degrees below normal.

There is no rain in sight for at least the next two weeks which takes us into the monsoon season.

The UV index for Monday is 11 which is extreme.

