Forecast Outlook-6/25/23

Windy Monday & Tuesday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:12 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A broad area of low pressure off the coast of California is going to help keep us below 100 degrees for the start of the week.

We have not hit 100 degrees yet in 2023 and right now it looks as if our best chances to do so will be Friday when that trough will be overrun by a ridge of high pressure.

If that happens we will tie the record for the latest 100 degree temperature ever recorded for Las Vegas which is June 30th, 1965.

That ridge bringing us the heat will intensify through the weekend pushing our high temperatures up around 108 by Sunday.

Because we have not had to deal with very hot temperatures so far this year, we will be susceptible to the heat.

That’s still a few days away. For Monday and Tuesday expect windy weather with gusts ranging between 25 and 30 mph with temps running about 4 degrees below normal.

There is no rain in sight for at least the next two weeks which takes us into the monsoon season.

The UV index for Monday is 11 which is extreme.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Coast Guard believes they have found debris from OceanGate's Titan, the tourist...
“That could be me and my son”: Inside a Las Vegas father and son’s decision not to go on the Titan submersible
Parked cars are seen at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport.
Las Vegas airport reminds not to back your vehicle into parking spots or you could be cited
Rendering of "The Mirage Zone" for F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 opens applications for race marshal program ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix
Money generic
Nevada’s minimum wage, daily overtime rates to again increase July 1
A groom in Nebraska died an hour after the wedding ceremony for him and his bride took place.
‘Widowed and married in a 10-minute span’: Groom dies an hour after wedding ceremony

Latest News

FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-6/25/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-6/24/23
FOX5 10PM WEATHER - VOD - clipped version
Forecast Outlook-6/24/23
Forecast Outlook - 06/23/23