Forecast Outlook - 06/26/23

Warm and Breezy, Then 100s to Close Out Week
KVVU News Logo
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:36 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An active pattern continues over the Pacific Northwest this week, bringing the breezy weather to Southern Nevada through Wednesday. Warm and breezy afternoons with wind gusts between 20-30 MPH. Temperatures remain cooler than average (102°) to start the week.

With a gradual warm up this week, it looks like we’ll be welcoming our first 100s of the year by Friday. The holiday weekend is also looking to flirt with 110° in Las Vegas, which means Lake Las Vegas and Lake Mead will be experiencing elevated heat risks. Have a plan to cool down and be sure to hydrate days in advance.

We stay dry over the next 7 days.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Coast Guard believes they have found debris from OceanGate's Titan, the tourist...
“That could be me and my son”: Inside a Las Vegas father and son’s decision not to go on the Titan submersible
Money generic
Nevada’s minimum wage, daily overtime rates to again increase July 1
A groom in Nebraska died an hour after the wedding ceremony for him and his bride took place.
‘Widowed and married in a 10-minute span’: Groom dies an hour after wedding ceremony
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live coming to Las Vegas
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live coming to Las Vegas
Rendering of "The Mirage Zone" for F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 opens applications for race marshal program ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-6/25/23
FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-6/25/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-6/24/23
FOX5 10PM WEATHER - VOD - clipped version
Forecast Outlook-6/24/23