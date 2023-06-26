Forecast Outlook - 06/26/23

An active pattern continues over the Pacific Northwest this week, bringing the breezy weather to Southern Nevada through Wednesday. Warm and breezy afternoons with wind gusts between 20-30 MPH. Temperatures remain cooler than average (102°) to start the week.

With a gradual warm up this week, it looks like we’ll be welcoming our first 100s of the year by Friday. The holiday weekend is also looking to flirt with 110° in Las Vegas, which means Lake Las Vegas and Lake Mead will be experiencing elevated heat risks. Have a plan to cool down and be sure to hydrate days in advance.

We stay dry over the next 7 days.

