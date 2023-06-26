Family’s truck destroyed by fire in Strip hotel parking garage

truck burned
truck burned(kvvu)
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Riggen family was driving from California to Colorado for their daughter’s softball tournament and stopped in Las Vegas Friday night to get some rest.

They checked into the New York-New York, parking their truck in the hotel’s garage.

Police said around 6 a.m., someone trying to steal a bike sparked a fire that would destroy the truck and damage other cars nearby.

“I have a strap lock on everything, and they burned the lock to get a bike, like a kid’s bike out of the car,” said the father, Greg Riggen. “Stole the bike and left it,” said Mariela Riggen.

The truck was left to burn, with tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of camping gear, fishing supplies, clothing and softball bats for the tournament.

The family said nobody even told them it happened. They woke up to find the charred truck burned down to the tires.

Sadly, it was a familiar site, since the family’s home burned down from an electrical fire last year.

“There was no notification of it,” said Mariela. “Our kids just walked into that, and it was like retraumatizing them from our house burning down a year ago.”

“To see their little faces, and to say, ‘I don’t want to start over again, Dad,’ that really hurts,” said Greg.

To the person responsible, the family wants them to know how much this hurt them.

“And how much it’s really affected our life,” said Mariela. “I would’ve gave him the bike. We would’ve given it to him for free. We would’ve given him money if he needed it.”

A suspect in the case was arrested the same day. 27-year-old Jesus Sandoval is now facing several charges, including third-degree arson and burglary of a motor vehicle.

Despite their bad luck in Las Vegas, the Riggens still made it to Colorado in a rental car, just in time for the softball tournament.

