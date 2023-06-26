El Super hiring to fill 100 positions for new Las Vegas grocery store

Generic grocery store
Generic grocery store(Pexels)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:41 AM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - El Super, a California-based chain of Hispanic-focused supermarkets, is hosting a hiring fair as it looks to fill 100 positions for its new store in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, the hiring event is being held in the form of a virtual job fair that is now open at ElSuperMarkets.com. The retailer notes that applicants may also apply in person at an existing Las Vegas store.

El Super said its fourth Las Vegas store will be located at 2475 East Tropicana. The new El Super location is expected to open July 26.

Full descriptions of the open positions and the online application can be found at https://elsupermarkets.com/careers/

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money generic
Nevada’s minimum wage, daily overtime rates to again increase July 1
The U.S. Coast Guard believes they have found debris from OceanGate's Titan, the tourist...
‘That could be me and my son’: Las Vegas father and son turned down seats on Titanic submersible
A groom in Nebraska died an hour after the wedding ceremony for him and his bride took place.
‘Widowed and married in a 10-minute span’: Groom dies an hour after wedding ceremony
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live coming to Las Vegas
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live coming to Las Vegas
The National Transportation Safety Board says Delta Air Lines flight 1111 was taxiing to its...
NTSB: Airline worker ‘ingested into’ plane engine at Texas airport

Latest News

A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police say speed a factor after motorcyclist killed in crash Sunday night
Generic Gavel
Las Vegas man gets nearly 29 years for mass shooting at Minnesota bar that left 1 dead, 14 hurt
Police say speed believed a factor in fatal single-vehicle crash Monday in North Las Vegas
Police say speed believed a factor in fatal single-vehicle crash Monday in North Las Vegas
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Henderson police shoot, kill suspected armed suspect Saturday