El Super hiring to fill 100 positions for new Las Vegas grocery store

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - El Super, a California-based chain of Hispanic-focused supermarkets, is hosting a hiring fair as it looks to fill 100 positions for its new store in the Las Vegas Valley.

According to a news release, the hiring event is being held in the form of a virtual job fair that is now open at ElSuperMarkets.com. The retailer notes that applicants may also apply in person at an existing Las Vegas store.

El Super said its fourth Las Vegas store will be located at 2475 East Tropicana. The new El Super location is expected to open July 26.

Full descriptions of the open positions and the online application can be found at https://elsupermarkets.com/careers/

