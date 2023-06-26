Civil rights icon James Meredith, 90, falls at Mississippi event but has no visible injuries

Political activist and writer James Meredith speaks to a small assembly after he fell outside...
Political activist and writer James Meredith speaks to a small assembly after he fell outside the Mississippi Capitol at an event marking his 90th birthday, in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:21 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Civil rights icon James Meredith fell outside the Mississippi Capitol on Sunday at an event marking his 90th birthday, but he suffered no visible injuries and was resting comfortably at home later.

Meredith leaned onto an unsecured portable lectern as he stood to speak to about 200 people. The lectern toppled forward, and he fell on top of it. Those around him quickly scrambled to stand Meredith up upright, and they helped him back into the wheelchair he had been using. People also gave him ice packs and cold water as the temperature hovered at about 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius).

Meredith remained at the event until it ended about 45 minutes later. An ambulance crew checked him afterward, and Meredith then left in a sport utility vehicle with friends and family.

His wife, Judy Alsobrooks Meredith, said in a text message to The Associated Press hours later that he was at home with family.

“He’s enjoying his birthday cake now,” she said. “He’s tougher than anybody I’ve ever known.”

Meredith was already an Air Force veteran in 1962 when he became the first Black student to enroll at the University of Mississippi, after winning a federal court order. White mobs rioted on the Oxford campus as federal marshals protected Meredith.

In 1966, Meredith set out to promote Black voting rights and to prove that a Black man could walk through Mississippi without fear. On the second day of his planned walk from Memphis, Tennessee, to Jackson, Mississippi, a white man with a shotgun shot and wounded Meredith on a highway.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and other leaders of the Civil Rights Movement continued Meredith’s march in his absence, and Meredith recovered enough to join them for the final stretch. About 15,000 people rallied outside the Mississippi Capitol on June 26, 1966.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The U.S. Coast Guard believes they have found debris from OceanGate's Titan, the tourist...
“That could be me and my son”: Inside a Las Vegas father and son’s decision not to go on the Titan submersible
Parked cars are seen at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport.
Las Vegas airport reminds not to back your vehicle into parking spots or you could be cited
Rendering of "The Mirage Zone" for F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 opens applications for race marshal program ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix
A groom in Nebraska died an hour after the wedding ceremony for him and his bride took place.
‘Widowed and married in a 10-minute span’: Groom dies an hour after wedding ceremony
Money generic
Nevada’s minimum wage, daily overtime rates to again increase July 1

Latest News

Big Daddy Kane performs a medley at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft...
BET Awards delivering party-like celebration of 50 years of hip-hop and its many styles
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
With Russia revolt over, mercenaries’ future and direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain
People dance and chant during the 31st annual San Francisco Dyke March on Saturday, June 24,...
LGBTQ+ Pride revelers flash feathers and flags in the streets from New York to San Francisco
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
No toxic gases detected after train carrying hazardous material plunged into Yellowstone River