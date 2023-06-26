City of Henderson finalizes 2024-2027 strategic plan

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Henderson released its latest Strategic Plan that outlines priorities and goals for the next four years that support the City’s mission of “providing services and resources that enhance the quality of life for those who live, learn, work and play in Henderson.”

According to a media release from the city, the 2024-2027 Strategic Plan includes tangible goals and measurements of success in the following five key priority areas:

Community safety

Healthy, livable, sustainable city

Quality education

Economic vitality

High-performing public service

“Our City’s Strategic Plan allows us to plan responsibility and effectively for the future,” said Richard Derrick, Henderson City Manager. “As we begin executing our latest strategic plan, we will monitor data-driven results, provide transparent and accountable progress reports to the public, and remain agile as the needs of our community continue to evolve.”

Outlined goals for the next four years include, but are not limited to the following:

Addressing current and future increases in public safety service demand

Enhancing water conservation education and outreach

Implementing the Cultural Arts Master Plan to enhance a diverse and inclusive community

Expanding access to high-quality early childhood education

Promoting human capital investments to attract high-tech, high-wage industries

Developing and implementing strategies to attract and retain a high-performing workforce

The 2024-2027 Strategic Plan was developed with input from Mayor and Council and survey results from residents and businesses to understand and identify community needs and opportunity areas.

To view the 2024-2027 Strategic Plan, visit cityofhenderson.com.

