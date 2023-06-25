Safety on the minds on Lake Mead visitors amid drownings and missing boater search

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The search for a missing boater continued Saturday on Lake Mead.

The National Park Service said a man and woman rented a pontoon boat from Las Vegas Harbor at Lake Mead Thursday, and it appears the man might have jumped off the boat and never resurfaced.

The search now continues for that boater, who went missing just days after a tragic Father’s Day weekend at lake mead, when two people drowned.

“Casualties with the water often happen, and that’s very sad to hear that two people went through a casualty, but it definitely happens, so you definitely have to stay safe out here,” said Lake Mead visitor Manuel Montes.

To avoid such tragedies, Lake Mead has increased patrols out on the water during busy weekends and strict rules for safety.

Boaters must have enough life jackets for everyone on board, and kids under 13 years old need to be wearing one at all times while they’re on the water.

“We got ahold of these life jackets just in areas that are open to the public where you can borrow them, and then they just expect you to bring them back, which is cool,” said Montes. “You’re spending time on the water, you definitely want to be safe wearing your life jacket. Even though you can swim really well, it’s never a bad idea to have a life jacket.”

“They have racks with vests all over them and different sizes, so there’s no reason for a person not to go in protected,” said Lake Mead visitor Aaron Harris.

Despite the recent drownings and continued search for the missing boater, it was a pretty typical summer Saturday on Lake Mead, with plenty of visitors, but safety on the minds of many.

“I know what I’m capable of and the people that are with me. We always watch out for each other, and before anyone goes out, we make sure we have the proper protection on,” said Harris.

According to the National Park Service’s latest update Saturday night, there have been no new developments in the search for the missing boater.

