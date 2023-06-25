Forecast Outlook-6/25/23

Slightly Warmer Sunday With Windy Conditions
By Les Krifaton
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:04 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
A broad area of low pressure will remain in place Wednesday, possibly.

That means we’ll likely stay below triple digits until then.

After that, the trough moves off and is replaced with high pressure which will likely produce our first 100 degree day of 2023.

Because we haven’t hit 100 degrees yet it will take time to acclimatize especially as the numbers will continue to climb.

By next Saturday we could hit 106.

Today, (Sunday) on top of daytime temperatures in the upper 90′s we have wind returning.

Gusts are forecast as high as 25 MPH.

Gusty conditions stick around Monday and Tuesday.

There is no rain in our foreseeable future.

The UV Index for Sunday is 11 or extreme.

