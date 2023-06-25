Forecast Outlook-6/24/23

Wind Picks Up Sunday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:45 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Temperatures are ticking up over the Las Vegas area for the week ahead.

The days of near seasonal and below seasonal highs will be a distant memory next weekend.

A series of troughs, (an elongated region of low pressure) will be working its way through our area the next few days.

We’ll start to feel it Sunday as winds pick up in southern Nevada.

They will continue Monday

Temperatures will be hovering near the 100 degree mark but should stay below that through Wednesday.

By Thursday heat starts to kick in gradually at first and climbs to around 107 degrees by next Monday.

There is no rain the forecast.

The UV index for Sunday is 11 or extreme.

