12 taken to hospital after too much chlorine put in Texas pool, firefighters say

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.
The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - Firefighters say 12 people, including several children, were taken to the hospital after they were exposed to too much chlorine in a west Houston pool.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a lazy river pool at the Club Westside fitness club.

The conditions of those who went to the hospital are unknown.

Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña said in a tweet that exposure to too much chlorine can provoke asthma, nausea and skin and eye irritation.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parked cars are seen at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport.
Las Vegas airport reminds not to back your vehicle into parking spots or you could be cited
Las Vegas police involved in shooting in east valley Friday morning
Alleged kidnapping suspect in critical condition after shot by Las Vegas officer Friday morning
The U.S. Coast Guard believes they have found debris from OceanGate's Titan, the tourist...
“That could be me and my son”: Inside a Las Vegas father and son’s decision not to go on the Titan submersible
Rendering of "The Mirage Zone" for F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 opens applications for race marshal program ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix
Planet Hollywood
Health District shuts down pools at Las Vegas Strip resort after violations

Latest News

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Freight train carrying hot asphalt, molten sulfur plunges into Yellowstone River as bridge fails
lake mead
Safety on the minds on Lake Mead visitors amid drownings and missing boater search
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russian mercenary group revolt against Moscow fizzles but exposes vulnerabilities
Harris marks anniversary of Dobbs decision amid abortion rights rallies