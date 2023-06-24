Henderson police investigating after minor pedestrian on scooter killed by U-Haul truck

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police are investigating after a minor girl on a scooter was struck and killed by a U-Haul truck on Friday morning.

According to a police report, Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded at approximately 10:27 a.m. in reference to a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 U-Haul truck was traveling eastbound on Sunshadow approaching Pecos Road.

The truck turned onto southbound Pecos from Sunshadow and reportedly did not see the pedestrian, who was traveling on an electric scooter northbound on Pecos in the southbound bike lanes. The truck turned in front of the pedestrian, who then slid into the truck.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The 17-year-old female pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Trauma in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead. Police said impairment is suspected but not yet determined to be a factor for the truck’s driver.

The name of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next of kin notifications. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

The collision is being investigated as the fourth accident-related fatality in Henderson for 2023.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

