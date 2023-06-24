Henderson police investigating after minor pedestrian on scooter killed by U-Haul truck

A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle from the Henderson Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:36 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police are investigating after a minor girl on a scooter was struck and killed by a U-Haul truck on Friday morning.

According to a police report, Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded at approximately 10:27 a.m. in reference to a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 U-Haul truck was traveling eastbound on Sunshadow approaching Pecos Road.

The truck turned onto southbound Pecos from Sunshadow and reportedly did not see the pedestrian, who was traveling on an electric scooter northbound on Pecos in the southbound bike lanes. The truck turned in front of the pedestrian, who then slid into the truck.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The 17-year-old female pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Trauma in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead. Police said impairment is suspected but not yet determined to be a factor for the truck’s driver.

The name of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next of kin notifications. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

The collision is being investigated as the fourth accident-related fatality in Henderson for 2023.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parked cars are seen at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport.
Las Vegas airport reminds not to back your vehicle into parking spots or you could be cited
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
This March 31, 2021 photo shows a sign at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in North Las Vegas. (AP...
Man arrested after allegedly threatening North Las Vegas Amazon facility with gun
Attempted break in guy
Possible scam attempt caught on camera at Summerlin home
Las Vegas police involved in shooting in east valley Friday morning
Alleged kidnapping suspect in critical condition after shot by Las Vegas officer Friday morning

Latest News

Lawmakers probed CCSD police policies after school officer takes down student near Durango High
CCSD officer at center of use-of-force case still employed by district
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas Police investigating shooting in central valley Friday afternoon
Vegas Golden Knights celebrate with the Stanley Cup during a rally after a parade along the Las...
Over 200K fans celebrated Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup win on Las Vegas Strip
Robert Anthony Lara, 29
Valley man charged with stabbing and killing girlfriend held without bail