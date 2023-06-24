Forecast Outlook-6/24/23

Heat On The Horizon
By Les Krifaton
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 6:06 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looks like our extended pattern of temperatures staying below 100 degrees is coming to an end over the next 7-days.

For Saturday temperatures will be warmer compared to Friday.

An area of low pressure over the Pacific Northwest and a strong high pressure ridge sitting over Mexico and Texas are going to stir us some light breezes Saturday.

Some high level clouds are expected to drift through most of the day.

The systems will likely create a few days of breezy to windy weather

The heat from that Texas/Mexico high is going to start to drift west next week.

The days of double digit temperatures is going to come to an end over the next 7-days.

Thursday, we expect to hit 101 degrees, Friday 104 and it just keeps going from there.

The UV index for Saturday is 11 which is extreme.

