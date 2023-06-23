Valley man charged with stabbing and killing girlfriend held without bail

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A valley man arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his girlfriend earlier this week will continue to be held without bail.

Robert Anthony Lara, 29, appeared in Clark County Justice Court on June 21 for several procedural matters in his case. Lara is charged with open murder and he waived a reading of the criminal complaint against him. He is being held without bail due to the murder charge.

On June 18, LVMPD officers responded to the 2900 block of E. Charleston Blvd. and found a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds. Medical personnel responded and pronounced her dead at the scene. Lara and the victim were in a dating relationship, according to police.

His defense attorney notified the court that a motion to address bail will be filed at a later date. Lara’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 5.

