Station Casinos’ Green Valley Ranch to undergo property-wide ‘transformation’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Station Casinos on Friday announced that its Green Valley Ranch Spa & Casino property will undergo a property-wide “transformation.”

According to a news release, described as an “elevated transformation,” Station Casinos says the project begins with the unveiling of a new casino bar, Polaris, which will open on Friday.

In addition, the company says the property will add two new dining options by Eric and Bruce Bromberg of Bromberg Bros. Blue Ribbon Restaurants.

Station Casinos said Green Valley Ranch will be home to a new restaurant row alongside new gaming amenities in the “heart of the casino floor” in the former buffet space.

Station Casinos provided the below breakdown and descriptions of the upgrades that are set to come to the property this year:

Polaris Bar – The new Polaris Bar, opening today, will be the toast of the town with its central location perfect for a meetup or night out. Polaris Bar is a circular hub featuring bartop gaming with 20 machines, plenty of screens for sports watching and a craft cocktail menu inspired by key coordinates worldwide.

Two New Restaurants from Bromberg Bros. Blue Ribbon Restaurants - Adding to the resort’s dining portfolio early next year, Green Valley Ranch will become home to Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill as it expands to Henderson with a 136-seat restaurant featuring pristine sushi and all the hot kitchen specialties that have made the restaurant a fan favorite at Red Rock Casino for over four years. The sleek, newly designed restaurant will feature modern wood accents, intimate booths and a sushi bar. In addition to Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, the famed hospitality and dining group will unveil an all-new Mediterranean concept featuring bold and fresh dishes including daily fish, meat, poultry and vegetable selections prepared in a stunning open-concept kitchen.

High Limit Table Games – Green Valley Ranch will soon debut a stunning and sophisticated high limit table games room featuring ten games including single zero roulette, double deck blackjack, six deck S17 shoe and midi baccarat for high stakes wagering with high touch service and dedicated casino cage. The luxe bar will offer ten bartop games alongside an elevated classic cocktail menu. The space will provide three additional gaming areas with select games offering an intimate setting.

High Limit Slots - The upscale high limit slot will room will feature approximately 125 games of the latest games and provide guests a relaxing and bright ambience to experience their favorite games. The attentive team will offer personalized service and access to a dedicated bar and 14 bartop games.

Backyard Refresh - The resort’s lush Backyard pool deck received a refresh this spring to enhance the cabanas, daybeds, chaise lounges, umbrellas and café seating area. The neutral tones and welcoming pops of color envelop the inviting surfaces and mixed textures to create a serene resort pool experience for guests.

