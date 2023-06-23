State Treasurer working to help student loan borrowers as payments restart

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Student Loan Ombudsman of the State Treasurer’s Office is working to assist student loan borrowers as student loan payments are set to resume.

The pause on student loan payments was put in place by the Trump Administration in 2020 at the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic. A delay on re-implementing those payments has since been issued by the Biden Administration several times since he took office in 2021.

Interest on loans will resume on Sept. 1 and payments will be due again starting in October.

The State Treasurer’s Office is advising student loan holders of the following as they prepare to start paying again:

1. If you moved or changed addresses since the student loan pause began, please make sure that your individual loan servicer has your most up-to-date contact information on file, so that you will be notified of deadlines and due dates.

2. Please log on to your account or contact your loan servicer directly to confirm your monthly payment and the due date. If the return to student loan payments will result in financial hardship, then you should reach out to your individual loan servicer and ask about repayment plan options.

3. Do not ask for more delays on repayment unless you absolutely need them. Asking for a deferment or forbearance allows borrowers to temporarily stop making loan payments if they meet certain criteria; however, interest may still accrue during these periods and are added to your principal balance, thereby increasing the overall debt and monthly payment. Therefore, these options should only be considered as temporary relief and only if absolutely necessary.

4. Understand the consequences that you may face if you don’t repay your federal student loans. For example, loan servicers report delinquencies of 90 days or more to the three major national credit bureaus. After 270 days, a delinquent loan goes into default which can have negative consequences including: impacting your credit score, reducing your access to financing in the future, and can even result in the government taking your tax refund, part of your Social Security benefits, or garnishing up to 15% of your paycheck.

