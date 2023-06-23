Prosecution granted delay, may seek grand jury indictment in school campus monitor shooting case

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a June 22 status hearing in Clark County Justice Court, the prosecution was granted a continuance in the case of Jessie Rios, 18, who is facing 24 felony charges, including four counts of attempted murder, in connection with a May 8 shooting that hospitalized one adult male staff member from Von Tobel Middle School.

Court documents noted that the prosecution announced that it may seek a grand jury indictment in the case. The state’s request for a two-week continuance was unopposed by the defense.

During its investigation, Las Vegas police said that the shooting took place a few blocks away, and the victim, a middle school campus security monitor, was struck by a stray bullet.

Rios remains free on bail of $100,000. Other conditions of his pretrial release include a prohibition from possessing weapons, as well as an order to stay away from Von Tobel Middle School and the shooting victim. Rios will also be monitored electronically.

More information about Nevada law regarding the formation, powers and duties of a grand jury is available here.

Rios is due back in court for a status hearing on July 6.

