Over 200K fans celebrated Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup win on Las Vegas Strip

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate with the Stanley Cup during a rally after a parade along the Las...
Vegas Golden Knights celebrate with the Stanley Cup during a rally after a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:51 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Golden Knights fans were out in full force last week to help the team celebrate their historic Stanley Cup win on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the agency estimates that 200,000 people lined Las Vegas Boulevard during the Golden Knights’ parade.

Police added that they estimate another 20,000 then packed into Toshiba Plaza as William “Wild Bill” Karlsson and the rest of the team delivered their victory speeches.

The Golden Knights hoisted the Stanley Cup after defeating the Florida Panthers 9-3 in Game 5. Knights captain Mark Stone had a hat trick in the game, with Jonathan Marchessault — an original Golden Misfit — receiving the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

With the event starting at 7 p.m., the celebratory parade shut down part of the Strip on a Saturday night, with the event starting at Flamingo Road and extending to Tropicana Avenue.

