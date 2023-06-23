Man who killed bear describes moment neighbor was mauled to death near Prescott

By David Caltabiano
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:32 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is reliving the horrific morning he was told to grab his gun and kill a bear that was mauling his neighbor in the Groom Creek area near Prescott. It’s the first deadly bear attack in Arizona in more than a decade. David Montano told Arizona’s Family he was woken up by a neighbor pounding on his door and telling him to grab his gun because “the bear has Steven.”

Montano says he ran at least 50 yards to see the massive black bear on top of 66-year-old Steven Jackson. He drew his rifle and fired two shots at the bear to put him down. Sadly, Jackson had died. “It all happened so fast. It was an instance of ‘Hey I want to save his life, I wanted to do everything to save him.’ Unfortunately, it was not the outcome that happened,” he said.

Montano said he was able to shoot under pressure from his previous work with the government. He wishes Jackson, his friend of four years and next-door neighbor, survived the attack. “We lost someone that was close to us in our community. We lost an expert in the wilderness in survival, in construction; he knew so much. The biggest emotional piece is we lost someone on this mountain. It’s going to take time to heal; we don’t know how long,” he explained.

Wildlife officials called it an unprovoked attack. Tests came back normal on the animal, and the male bear weighed more than the average bear in Arizona. Officials said they were grateful Montano killed the bear to prevent a hunt for it. “We have to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our children by putting down the bear, that’s exactly what I did,” he said.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Parked cars are seen at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport.
Las Vegas airport reminds not to back your vehicle into parking spots or you could be cited
This March 31, 2021 photo shows a sign at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in North Las Vegas. (AP...
Man arrested after allegedly threatening North Las Vegas Amazon facility with gun
Attempted break in guy
Possible scam attempt caught on camera at Summerlin home
Clark County asks for help identifying man who is hospitalized in Las Vegas and can’t speak
Clark County asks for help identifying man who is hospitalized in Las Vegas and can’t speak

Latest News

Interest on student loans is set to begin on Sept. 1, with payments set to start in October
State Treasurer working to help student loan borrowers as payments restart
Las Vegas police say driver fled on foot after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle
Las Vegas police say driver fled on foot after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle
Hit-and-run suspect sought by Henderson Police
Henderson police ask public’s help with hit-and-run
Rendering of "The Mirage Zone" for F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 opens applications for race marshal program ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police arrest suspect accused of shooting man who said he was new roommate