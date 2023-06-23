Man convicted of murdering pregnant indigenous woman

Michael Burciaga
Michael Burciaga(Washoe Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:35 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A northern Nevada man has been convicted of murdering a pregnant indigenous woman on a reservation.

The court found that 36-year-old Michael Burciaga stabbed his girlfriend on the Pyramid Lake Indian Reservation in December 2020. According to court documents, Burciaga stabbed her multiple times, killing her and their unborn child.

Just after midnight on Dec. 15, 2020, officers with the Pyramid Lake Police Department responded to an emergency call from the victim’s 15-year-old daughter at the victim’s home on the Nixon area reservation.

He was convicted of first-degree murder within Indian Country, a violation of the Protection of Unborn Children Act, and domestic assault by a habitual offender within Indian Country.

Burciaga will be sentenced on Sept. 25. He faces a minimum of life in prison.

