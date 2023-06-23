Las Vegas police say driver fled on foot after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle

Las Vegas police say driver fled on foot after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle
Las Vegas police say driver fled on foot after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:58 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian was killed after a hit-and-run crash Thursday night.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident occurred at about 10:29 p.m. on E. Sahara Avenue at State Street.

In a news release, police said evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a black 2013 BMW 328I was traveling eastbound E. Sahara, approaching the intersection at State Street, at a high rate of speed. A silver Mercury Sable was making a left turn from westbound E. Sahara to go southbound State Street, police said.

According to police, a pedestrian was in the eastbound bus lane on E. Sahara east of State Street.

LVMPD says a crash occurred when the front of the Mercury struck the BMW on the driver’s side, causing the BMW to rotate while traveling eastbound.

According to police, the BMW’s passenger side then struck the pedestrian projecting him east where he came to rest in the bus lane. The BMW continued rotating eastbound and came to a stop in the middle of three eastbound travel lanes, police said.

Las Vegas police said the driver of the BMW fled the scene on foot.

Arriving medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian deceased on scene.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 62nd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023, the release notes.

The crash remains under investigation.

The identity of the pedestrian, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Traffic Collision Investigation Section at (702)828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3″. Message and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Parked cars are seen at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport.
Las Vegas airport reminds not to back your vehicle into parking spots or you could be cited
This March 31, 2021 photo shows a sign at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in North Las Vegas. (AP...
Man arrested after allegedly threatening North Las Vegas Amazon facility with gun
Attempted break in guy
Possible scam attempt caught on camera at Summerlin home
Clark County asks for help identifying man who is hospitalized in Las Vegas and can’t speak
Clark County asks for help identifying man who is hospitalized in Las Vegas and can’t speak

Latest News

Hit-and-run suspect sought by Henderson Police
Henderson police ask public’s help with hit-and-run
Rendering of "The Mirage Zone" for F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1 opens applications for race marshal program ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police arrest suspect accused of shooting man who said he was new roommate
Clark County School District bus.
CCSD hosting job fairs to hire bus driver positions