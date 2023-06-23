Las Vegas Police investigating shooting at Karen Avenue

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon near the 300 block of Karen Avenue.

Police responded to the area around 1:15 p.m. and found a subject suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

The subject was taken to UMC Trauma. The investigation is ongoing.

-This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parked cars are seen at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport.
Las Vegas airport reminds not to back your vehicle into parking spots or you could be cited
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
This March 31, 2021 photo shows a sign at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in North Las Vegas. (AP...
Man arrested after allegedly threatening North Las Vegas Amazon facility with gun
Attempted break in guy
Possible scam attempt caught on camera at Summerlin home
Clark County asks for help identifying man who is hospitalized in Las Vegas and can’t speak
Clark County asks for help identifying man who is hospitalized in Las Vegas and can’t speak

Latest News

Lawmakers probed CCSD police policies after school officer takes down student near Durango High
CCSD officer at center of use-of-force case still employed by district
Vegas Golden Knights celebrate with the Stanley Cup during a rally after a parade along the Las...
Over 200K fans celebrated Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup win on Las Vegas Strip
Robert Anthony Lara, 29
Valley man charged with stabbing and killing girlfriend held without bail
Officials at Lake Mead.
Park rangers searching for missing boaters at Lake Mead