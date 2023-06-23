Las Vegas Police investigating shooting at Karen Avenue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon near the 300 block of Karen Avenue.

Police responded to the area around 1:15 p.m. and found a subject suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

The subject was taken to UMC Trauma. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

