Las Vegas police arrest suspect accused of shooting man who said he was new roommate

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect was arrested after he was accused of shooting a man who said he was moving into a residence as a new roommate, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Mario Sanchez, 27, faces one charge of attempted murder, records show.

According to police, officers responded to the area of West Hacienda Avenue and Sorrel Street around 6:30 p.m. on June 19 for a reported gunshot victim.

Police found Sanchez and others outside the home, as well as a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach. Sanchez told officers he was inside the home when the alleged victim entered through the unlocked front door and became confrontational towards Sanchez and his friend.

According to police, Sanchez’s friend and another witness told officers that the alleged victim told Sanchez that he was a new roommate at the residence. The witnesses told police that the victim reportedly said that he had paid someone else at the house $750 to live in one of the bedrooms.

“Sanchez stated he told (the man) he had a gun on him and that if he continued to approach him that he was going to shoot him,” the report states.

The victim did not give any information to police before being taken to the hospital.

According to the arrest report, disputes between Sanchez and the other roommate, who had invited the alleged victim to the home, had reportedly occurred in the past over money. Sanchez informed police he believed his roommate may have hired a hitman to kill him over $500, the arrest report states.

Sanchez later told police he would have fired more rounds at the victim, but his gun jammed, the report states. He was arrested and booked for attempted murder.

Sanchez has been released from jail without bond and told to stay away from the alleged victim, records show. His next hearing is set for Oct. 23.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.