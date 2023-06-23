One dead at Lake Mead, park rangers say

Officials in Southern Nevada said another set of possible human remains were found this week at Lake Mead.
Officials in Southern Nevada said another set of possible human remains were found this week at Lake Mead.(KVVU)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:53 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A public affairs officer for the Lake Mead National Recreation Area confirmed one fatality occurred on the lake and said that the coroner’s office will have more information regarding the cause of death.

Father’s Day weekend was one of the deadliest in recent memory at Lake Mead, with two drownings, three killed in a car accident, and 23 rescues by park rangers

This is a developing situation and the case is still under investigation. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

