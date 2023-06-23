Henderson police ask public’s help with hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department has asked for the public’s help regarding a hit-and-run on June 20 around 6 a.m. near the 1100 block of Wellness Place.

A 71-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car, described as an unregistered Dodge Challenger, white, 2008 to 2014 and driven by a Hispanic male believed to be in his mid-30s.

The pedestrian later died at Sunrise Trauma.

Henderson Police Traffic Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance with any further information or eyewitness accounts from those who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call Traffic Investigator Jason Scoble at 725-249-6118 or by email at Jason.Scoble@CityofHenderson.com.

Please reference HPD DR#23-11778. You may also contact the Henderson Police Department 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.

Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

