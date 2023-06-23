F1 opens applications for race marshal program ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix is accepting applications for “experienced race marshals and marshal support service providers” for the race Nov. 16 through 18.

The registration site is open for applicants that are authorized to work in the United States and have documented pro-racing marshal experience via the Las Vegas Grand Prix website.

Race marshals will promote efficiency and safety of the event. Over 600 marshals are needed, and experts from US Race Management and Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. will oversee the selection process. Upon selection, marshals will be assigned to one of the following positions:

Flagging & Communication Marshals : responsible for the various flags: yellow, green, red, and blue, as well as safety car boards and radio communications.

Intervention Marshals : assistance with on-track incidents and manual labor operations. Must be able to carry a 20lb fire bottle, run long distances, and feel comfortable on a hot track.

Pit lane and Grid Marshals : assistance with the pit lane and grid safety and discipline.

Marshal Support: assistance with the hospitality, registration, equipment management, and transport for other marshals.

Selected marshals must service all days of participation from Nov. 15-18, and will be contracted to provide the foregoing services.

They will not be deemed employees for any purposes. Full requirements and details may be found on the application website.

”Throughout the planning process for the first-ever Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix the safety of drivers and spectators is our top priority,” said Renee Wilm, CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. “We’re looking forward to enlisting the support of seasoned marshals to ensure the newest race on the Formula 1® calendar becomes a marquee event for years to come.”

Additional opportunities to get involved in race weekend will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information on the marshal program for the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX, visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com.

