Forecast Outlook - 06/23/23

An unseasonably cool area of low pressure is sitting south of Reno, NV this morning, bringing gusty wind and cooler air early Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend with warmer air arriving next week.

High temperatures will struggle to reach 90° today, well below the average high of 102° for this time of year. Wind will also settle this afternoon.

Temperatures bounce back to 95° on Saturday and 99° on Sunday. Conditions will remain mostly sunny over the next 7 days. The wind will stay light on Saturday before the afternoon breeze picks up again on Sunday. Wind gusts between 20-30 MPH expected.

The triple digits look to make a return on the 7 day forecast, with Wednesday and Thursday next week being warmest days so far this year. No rain chances over the next 7 days and beyond.

