Forecast Outlook - 06/23/23

Friday Morning Wind and Cooler Temperatures
KVVU News Logo
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:46 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An unseasonably cool area of low pressure is sitting south of Reno, NV this morning, bringing gusty wind and cooler air early Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend with warmer air arriving next week.

High temperatures will struggle to reach 90° today, well below the average high of 102° for this time of year. Wind will also settle this afternoon.

Temperatures bounce back to 95° on Saturday and 99° on Sunday. Conditions will remain mostly sunny over the next 7 days. The wind will stay light on Saturday before the afternoon breeze picks up again on Sunday. Wind gusts between 20-30 MPH expected.

The triple digits look to make a return on the 7 day forecast, with Wednesday and Thursday next week being warmest days so far this year. No rain chances over the next 7 days and beyond.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Parked cars are seen at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport.
Las Vegas airport reminds not to back your vehicle into parking spots or you could be cited
This March 31, 2021 photo shows a sign at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in North Las Vegas. (AP...
NLVPD arrests suspect that allegedly brought gun, threatened Amazon facility
Attempted break in guy
Possible scam attempt caught on camera at Summerlin home
Clark County asks for help identifying man who is hospitalized in Las Vegas and can’t speak
Clark County asks for help identifying man who is hospitalized in Las Vegas and can’t speak

Latest News

FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Thursday, June 22 weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 06/23/23
Thursday, June 22, AM weather update
Thursday, June 22, AM weather update
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Wednesday, June 21 EVENING weather update