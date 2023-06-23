Clark County Education Association casts doubts on CCSD graduation rates

The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.
The exterior of a Clark County School District (CCSD) building is seen in Las Vegas.((Gai Phanalasy/FOX5) | FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:03 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - This week, the Clark County Education Association released a statement casting doubts on a recent report from the Clark County School District (CCSD) over graduation rates.

The CCSD on Wednesday released a report stating 81.3% of students in the 2022 class graduated. The CCEA contends the large majority of students are “not graduating academically prepared for higher education or to enter the workforce, with less than 20% of students proficient in math and just 44% of students proficient in reading.”

“According to CCSD’s Data Dashboard, the percentage of ninth and tenth-grade students (the classes of 2025 and 2026) projected to achieve proficiency on the College and Career Readiness Assessment is only 8.8% in mathematics and 28.4% in reading,” the CCEA stated in a release.

On Wednesday, CCSD Communications Officer Todd Story cast his own doubts on what the CCEA claimed.

“This is more of the same from CCEA. They are continuing their bad-faith effort to influence contract negotiations. They keep using these tactics of distraction - we’re not sure what their agenda is,” Story said. “We’re disappointed they continue to undermine the good work of teachers across the district.”

Members of the CCEA plan to attend the CCSD board meeting Thursday night.

