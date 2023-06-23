CCSD officer at center of use-of-force case still employed by district
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County School District police officer seen on video slamming a Durango High student to the ground is still employed by the district.
“The investigation is complete and the officer in question remains employed by the District,” said a representative from the CCSD Media Relations Department.
On February 9, a video showed what appeared to be a student in handcuffs being taken to a police car when the officer got into a confrontation with another student, eventually shoving them onto the ground and yelling at others on the sidewalk.
“The incident stemmed from an investigation regarding the report of a firearm near one of our schools,” CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said at the time. “Upon viewing the video involving school police and juveniles near a CCSD campus, we are concerned with how one of our students was treated. As with any situation, an investigation will occur to understand all the facts and hold people accountable for their actions.”
FOX5 talked to two Durango High School students who say they were handcuffed by school police during the incident.
Deon Wallace said an officer told him he was jaywalking. He later told us what he thought about seeing the video of the officer becoming aggressive with his friend, who was taken down by the officer.
“It reminded me of the George Floyd situation, how the way he had his knee on him,” said Wallace.
Student Jacory Taylor says he was also placed in handcuffs on the scene and called it shocking seeing the officer take his friend to the ground.
“I never thought we as kids would have to go through that,” said Taylor.
On Friday, CCSD issued the following statement regarding its use of force policy:
The NAACP issued a statement on the use of force policy.
“It’s disappointing that CCSD and Superintendent Jara continue to demonstrate their proclivity for anti-democracy behaviors,” said Quentin Savwoir, NAACP Las Vegas President. “Since February, the community has demanded answers as to why this incident transpired in the first place. We’ve been met with silence and stall tactics for months only to learn that there was zero intention to be transparent or make substantive changes to the use of force policy. This is a gross breach of trust that will not be tolerated. Our scholars, our families and our community will have better.”
The ACLU also commented on the situation.
During a March unveiling of a new CCSD data system, Superintendent Jara began by telling the media, “Happy transparency day.” He then refused to provide any details about what happened during the Durango High incident.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.