CCSD hosting job fairs to hire bus driver positions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District is hosting three job fairs as it looks to hire for bus driver positions.

According to CCSD, the job fairs will be held on June 24, July 1 and July 8. The district says the hiring events will run from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Arville Bus Yard, 4499 Arville Street.

Starting pay for bus driver positions is $22.74, according to CCSD.

