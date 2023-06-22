What’s being done to protect taxpayers as part of bill for A’s Las Vegas ballpark

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If and when Major League Baseball approves the Oakland A’s move to Las Vegas, the stadium deal has undergone plenty of scrutiny surrounding the future impact on taxpayers.

FOX5 spoke with Treasurer Zach Conine, a SB1 proponent, about the breakdown of the bill package, reimbursements to the state, and built-in protections for Clark County residents.

“The A’s, or Major League Baseball team, are required to put up more than $1 billion worth of capital in order to build this structure. The state’s money comes after their money. They have to show they have the money available,” Conine said.

According to Conine, this is the order of funding and financing for a ballpark:

· Owner puts up $1 billion first

· Nevada provides $180 million tax credits ( If stadium performs as expected, Nevada gets $120 million back)

· Clark County gives $120 million bonds, in addition to $25 million towards stadium infrastructure

Clark County’s bonds are repaid through a “tax district”: construction, materials, tickets, retail sales and other live events generate tax revenue, which is redirected to pay for the bonds.

For every $2 in tax revenue generated, the coverage is $1 in towards debt repayment. A Clark County official tells FOX5, the rate is crucial to ensuring payments are made in full and on time, the county can maintain its solid credit rating, and the need to dip into reserves remains low.

The bill provides two sets of debt reserves to cover four years of bond payments. If reserves are depleted, the county could choose to dip into the general fund or raise property taxes.

Proponents argue the possibility of dipping into reserves remains low, short of another scenario like the pandemic. “We’re talking about no one coming to the stadium for 4 years before the county’s requirements kick in,” Conine said.

Clark County dipped into Allegiant Stadium’s debt service reserves during the pandemic as live events were put on hold and as hotel occupancy took a nosedive. Lawmakers had approved a increase in the hotel room tax as a mechanism to help pay the debt on Allegiant Stadium bonds.

Proponents said the ballpark is expected to generate $38 million in tax revenue during construction and $17 million annually.

What about the long-term outlook for revenue and game attendance?

“Attendance is never guaranteed. You have to create world-class assets. That’s going to be step one,” Conine said. “We don’t know what attendance is going to be at these games. We do know, outside of down years, visitation to Las Vegas increases over time,” he said. The LVCVA noted a number of sporting, live events and conventions that could quickly utilize the ballpark after it is built.

A third of lawmakers voiced opposition, including State Senator Dallas Harris of Clark County. Lawmakers cited concerns from economists such as J.C. Bradbury, one of the foremost researchers on stadium costs and net economic benefits.

“I would not gamble my money-- although I am from Las Vegas-- on the MLB stadium being more like Allegiant and less like every publicly funded stadiums across the country,” Harris said to Battle Born Progress in an interview after the session ended. Battle Born Progress scrutinized the stadium deal and revenue projections, voicing opposition during legislative hearings.

Harris noted the success of Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile arena, but cautioned against banking on a repeat success. Though proponents touted that the ballpark deal would require no new taxes, Harris voiced skepticism about the ability to generate revenue based on attendance alone.

“Allegiant was funded by an increase in the room tax. Its ability to be funded was independent of the performance of the stadium. Here, we are entirely relying on sources of revenue to be generated at the stadium to pay off the bonds. I am just not convinced we are going to be able to do that in a responsible way,” Harris said.

FOX5 took a look at attendance projections for baseball games for both locals and tourists. Both baseball and hospitality experts tell FOX5, though attendance at a Las Vegas ballpark would exceed Oakland’s current average, it would be highly unlikely that the 30,000 seat ballpark would average 27,000 visitors over 81 home games.

“To keep that average every game for 30 years? That’s a high lift,” Harris said. Harris expressed concerns whether the team could reach banner attendance in the first few years, which would be crucial to generating enough revenue and fill up debt reserves.

Conine, however, expressed optimism in how a ballpark could be a “game-changer” for Southern Nevada during the historically “slow” summer season.

“Our key industry in Southern Nevada is tourism. This is an excellent counter-cyclical way to invest in our premiere industry,” he said. “During the summer months, occupancy stays high-- but we can’t charge as much for rooms. Having programming during the months where Las Vegas is slower helps drive revenue and visitation,” Conine said. “We think we can really help to fill out the year,” he said.

