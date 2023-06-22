Three finalists announced for Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor position

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) announced that three finalists have reached the final rounds of consideration for the vacant NSHE Chancellor position.

According to a media release from NSHE, the finalists are Charles Ansell, M.S., Lawrence M. Drake II, Ph.D., and Kathleen M. Marshall, J.D. The release called the search for these candidates “rigorous and extensive.”

Charles Ansell, M.S., currently serves as the vice president for research, policy, and advocacy at Complete College America. NSHE cited his “strong background in higher education and policy,” adding that “Ansell has been a relentless advocate for favorable policy and legislation, resulting in significant increases in graduation rates and state appropriations. His expertise in collaboration and strategic vision makes him a compelling candidate for the Chancellor position.”

Dr. Lawrence M. Drake II, Ph.D., is the current interim president and dean of the College of Business and Entrepreneurship at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida. He previously served as the president/CEO of The Executive Leadership Council and as a division president/CEO at The Coca-Cola Company.

NSHE said that Drake “brings a unique perspective to the table. His accomplishments in improving retention rates and establishing partnerships demonstrate some of the many capabilities in his career of expanding access and opportunities to higher education.”

Kathleen M. Marshall, J.D., has an extensive background in politics, law and education. She currently serves as the executive director of the Nevada School Choice Partnership. Marshall is a former Lieutenant Governor, Treasurer and Senior Deputy Attorney General for the state of Nevada, and she also served in President Joe Biden’s administration.

“Her expertise in educational policy and her dedication to equity and diversity make her a strong candidate for the chancellor position,” the NSHE release stated.

“Each of the finalists brings a high caliber of skills and assets that would support NSHE across the state,” said Joe Arrascada, vice chair of Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents. “Their diverse backgrounds and accomplishments demonstrate their commitment to educational excellence and their ability to lead and inspire change. We are confident that any one of them would be a valuable asset to NSHE, contributing to the advancement of higher education in Nevada and the success of our students.”

The search for the next chancellor will continue with open forums and interviews with each finalist on June 27-28, followed by a June 29 NSHE Chancellor Search Committee meeting. Chair Joseph C. Arrascada and representatives of The Bryan Group, a search firm hired to assist in finding the next chancellor, will provide a report on each open forum.

The Bryan Group will also present an overview of the background and qualifications of each finalist, including reference feedback, prior to their interview with the Chancellor Search Committee. The Committee will discuss and assess the finalists and may recommend a nominee or nominees for consideration of appointment by the full Board of Regents at a meeting to be held on Friday, June 30 at 1:00 p.m.

