Rosen, Cortez Masto pass resolution recognizing Golden Knights championship

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen have passed a resolution recognizing the Las Vegas Golden Knights for their first championship.

The passage of the resolution means their championship will now pass into official Congressional Record.

The franchise won the championship by defeating the Florida Panthers in five games in the Stanley Cup Final.

“Las Vegas is a hockey town and I’m excited to pass this resolution to officially recognize the incredible achievements of the Golden Knights’ players, coaches, staff, and fans,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “This is a team of champions, and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish next.”

“Since they started in Las Vegas six years ago, the Golden Knights have been making our entire state proud year after year,” said Senator Rosen. “After an incredible season, they have brought the Stanley Cup to the Battle Born State and once again proved that Las Vegas is a world-renowned sports hub. I’m thrilled this resolution passed unanimously in recognition of a truly historic achievement.”

