Possible scam attempt caught on camera at Summerlin home

By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:28 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman in Summerlin became suspicious of a stranger at her home on Monday afternoon when her cameras detected the man checking windows around the house and looking over the wall into her backyard.

What concerned her even more was the first question the man asked when he came to the door: “Hi, are you home?” he could be heard saying on her doorbell camera.

The man claimed to be a representative from NV Energy and showed a badge that the homeowner believes was fake.

“I’m actually one of the specialists in the neighborhood. I’m helping out your neighbors John and Susan Martin just down the road. I’m with NV Energy, the power company.”

The homeowner told the man over her doorbell intercom that she’s not interested in solar panels. However, the man never specified exactly why he was at her door.

“I can come back another time. I just wanted to introduce myself. I didn’t know if you were home. I was looking at your roof, I’m sorry,” he said during their interaction through the doorbell camera. “I’m not selling anything. I’m just helping out, letting people know what’s going on in the neighborhood is all.”

The NV Energy website warns customers that individuals posing as NV Energy representatives have been visiting customers, demanding payment and threatening disconnection.

NV Energy says if you think someone is misrepresenting themself, you can call their corporate security to verify their employment: (702) 402-5007

