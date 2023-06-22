Police say North Las Vegas Amazon was placed on lockdown Thursday after reports of person with gun

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says an Amazon facility was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after reports of a person with a gun.

According to North Las Vegas police, the incident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. at the Amazon facility in 5800 block of Tropical Parkway near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Authorities say officers responded to that facility after reports that there was a male with a handgun. As a result, NLVPD says the Amazon facility was immediately placed into lockdown.

NLVPD says officers “arrived within minutes.” However, the department said “it was quickly determined that the male had already left the property and was no longer there.”

Police said that no shots had been fired and there were no injuries.

NLVPD is working with Amazon staff to continue investigating the incident.

Police advise that it is still an active investigation and there are no further details available at this time.

