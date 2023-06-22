North Las Vegas police investigating Wednesday night homicide

North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:55 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one man dead and another woman injured.

Officers responded to the area of the 3200 block of Fountain Falls Way around 10:45 p.m. for a shooting call. One man, in his late 40s, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and one woman in her 30s were suffering a non-life-threatening graze.

The man was later pronounced deceased at the hospital on Thursday morning.

This is still an ongoing investigation that is being led by the NLVPD Homicide Detectives.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-alarm fire in Southwest Las Vegas
Massive fire burns at apartment complex construction site in southwest Las Vegas
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say person shot by homeowner in northwest valley
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
Coroner IDs 12-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in North Las Vegas
The interior of a Pinkbox Doughnuts in Las Vegas
Food website adds Las Vegas shop to list of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the US’
Lake Mead.
Lake Mead National Recreation Area sees six deaths over Father’s Day weekend

Latest News

(FOX5)
Las Vegas man arrested for allegedly stabbing passenger on RTC bus
Boulder City Police Department vehicle generic
Boulder City police say parents accused after 8-month-old dies from fentanyl, meth overdose
A rendering of the possible A's stadium
What’s being done to protect taxpayers as part of bill for A’s Las Vegas ballpark
Henderson fire crews save 6-week-old kitten stuck in block wall
Henderson fire crews save 6-week-old kitten stuck in block wall