North Las Vegas police investigating Wednesday night homicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one man dead and another woman injured.

Officers responded to the area of the 3200 block of Fountain Falls Way around 10:45 p.m. for a shooting call. One man, in his late 40s, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and one woman in her 30s were suffering a non-life-threatening graze.

The man was later pronounced deceased at the hospital on Thursday morning.

This is still an ongoing investigation that is being led by the NLVPD Homicide Detectives.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

