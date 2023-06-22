NHL Champion Golden Knights announce preseason schedule

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Stanley Cup hasn’t even dried yet following last week’s Vegas Golden Knights championship celebrations, but VGK has already announced its preseason schedule for the 2023-2024 season.

The defending champs will begin the seven-game preseason with a pair of back-to-back road games before returning to T-Mobile Arena for four games straight in Las Vegas at the end of September and the beginning of October. The VGK preseason schedule wraps up with a trip to Los Angeles to face the Kings.

The Golden Knights were recently nominated for Team of the Year at the 2023 ESPYS.

