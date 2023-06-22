Massive southwest valley blaze sparks other exposure fires

A large fire broke out an an apartment complex under construction in the southwest Las Vegas Valley(Photo courtesy Daniel Corliss)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:40 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A large fire in the southwest Las Vegas Valley was still smoldering on Wednesday, 24 hours after it started, but that wasn’t the only damage the blaze caused.

According to a spokesperson for Clark County Rural Services, firefighters responded to a pair of other fires believed to be the result of “radiant heat and flying embers” from the initial fire at 8030 W. Maule Ave.

Firefighters responded to a dumpster fire on the 7900 block of W. Sunset and found several palm trees, bushes, a dumpster near the building and a rubber membrane on the roof on fire. The fire was extinguished by crews that laddered up to the roof and brought up hose lines.  There was reportedly no extension of fire into the building.

Firefighters also responded to the 7900 block of Rafael Rivera Way to an apartment building for reports of several trees and bushes on fire.  Crews found multiple dumpsters, shrubs, and material on the apartment clubhouse roof on fire.  They accessed the roof using ground ladders and cut several openings to extinguish fire that had spread to the clubhouse attic.

Crews remained in the area for approximately three hours, extinguishing spot fires and patrolling for new fire starts in the area north of the freeway. For the response to this side of the freeway, five engines, one truck, one rescue, and one battalion chief responded for a total of 27 personnel.

