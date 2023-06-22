Las Vegas man arrested for allegedly stabbing passenger on RTC bus

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is accused of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed a passenger in the neck twice on an RTC bus on May 28.

Sean Meier, 46, was arrested June 15 and is being held on $25,000 bond after also being charged with battery with a deadly weapon. If he bails out, he is banned from using public transit.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the area of Tropicana and Decatur around 9:50 p.m. for a reported stabbing on RTC bus 201.

The suspect, later identified as Meier, got on the bus before the alleged victim did.

“Victim was making comments towards the suspect. While the bus was in the area of Tropicana and Decatur, west of the intersection, the argument escalated. The suspect produced a sharp object and proceeded to stab Victim multiple times, including twice into the neck.”

Blood was found from the front door of the bus to the victim’s seat. A witness told investigators the victim was able to push Meier off the bus before Meier retrieved his bicycle from the rack and left the scene.

Video surveillance showed Meier entered the bus, sat three seats behind the driver when the victim then later entered the bus and sat down behind Meier.

“A short time later, the victim comes towards the front and sits down next to the suspect. The suspect immediately moves away and sits towards the rear of the bus. The victim makes a comment ‘get your ass out of the way little (n-word)’ to which the suspect replies that he doesn’t want problems. The victim tells the suspect to ‘fix his face before he fixes it.’”

Police said the victim kept acting aggressively towards Meier and threatened to knock him out, while Meier replied that he was not scared. Meier eventually went to sit next to the victim to “show he was not scared” when it appeared he had an object in his hand.

The victim then challenged Meier to a fight and then sat back down when Meier apparently stabbed him in the chest. An altercation ensued and Meier stabbed the man in the neck twice.

Information on the account Meier used to pay for his bus fare was found and he was interviewed on June 15.

Meier told investigators the man on the bus was acting erratic and threatening, had slapped his arm and told him to move.

“Meier noticed the victim was possibly drunk and looking for trouble and moved away.”

Meier admitted to the stabbing and said he was in fear for his life. He was arrested as, at the time of the stabbing, the victim had moved away from Meier and was not paying attention before Meier stabbed him multiple times.

Meier’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 5.

