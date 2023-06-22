Las Vegas icon Liberace on honored at Nevada State Museum

Earlier this year, a part of Karen Ave. was renamed Liberace Avenue and now people can learn more about the Las Vegas entertainment icon at a new exhibit.
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:26 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nevada State Museum will showcase the life of Liberace through his flamboyant clothes, his signature candelabra, and his iconic piano through an exhibit called Liberace: Real and Beyond.

The museum worked closely with the Liberace Foundation to bring this all together. Curator Josef Diaz said he hopes it will help people learn about who he was outside of being a performer.

“There’s more to Liberace than just his glamourous outfits,” Diaz said. “He had a love for cooking, he was a devout Catholic, and so we want to bring that forward.”

The Exhibit opens to the public on Saturday, June 24 at 10 a.m. and will run through December 31. More information about the exhibit is available here.

