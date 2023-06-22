Las Vegas Animal Foundation waiving fees during weekend special event

Las Vegas Animal Foundation Hot Dogs Cool Cats
Las Vegas Animal Foundation Hot Dogs Cool Cats(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:47 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas is waiving fees during an upcoming special event as the shelter continues to see an increase in pets every day.

According to a media release, The Animal Foundation’s Hot Dogs, Cool Cats Adoption Special will run on Friday and Saturday, June 23-24, and adoption fees will be waived for all pets. Extra staff will be available for the duration of the event so animals can be adopted as quickly as possible.

Adoptions take place on a first-come, first-served basis for walk-in traffic, beginning at 11 a.m. The shelter noted that patrons often line up before 11 a.m., especially during fee-waived adoption events. The fee-waived adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip and up-to-date vaccines. A $10 license fee may apply.

The Animal Foundation reported that 1,035 new pets came through their doors in the first two weeks of June—that’s nearly 74 pets every single day. The Animal Foundation is located at 655 North Mojave Road. To view adoptable pets, please visit animalfoundation.com.

