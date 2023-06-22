Las Vegas airport reminds not to back your vehicle into parking spots or you could be cited

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Planning to park your vehicle at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport? Make sure you pull forward into your parking spot.

Airport officials shared a reminder on Twitter Wednesday night that motorists must pull forward into parking spaces so that their back license plate is visible.

“That means NO BACKING IN!” the airport added to the tweet, explaining that vehicles parked incorrectly will be cited.

🅿️ARKING REMINDER❗️: Pull FORWARD into parking spaces so the back license plate is visible. That means NO BACKING IN! Vehicles parked incorrectly will be cited. pic.twitter.com/9zZMsSPI1m — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) June 21, 2023

“Is this posted in the lots? Bc not fair to cite someone if only notification is on Twitter,” a reader asked in a reply to the tweet.

According to the airport, there are, in fact, signs advising of this requirement posted when motorists enter the lots and obtain their tickets.

Hi Nighthawk, signs are posted when you enter the lots and obtain your ticket. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uQvvZ9WfCL — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) June 21, 2023

