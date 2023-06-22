Las Vegas airport reminds not to back your vehicle into parking spots or you could be cited

Parked cars are seen at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport.
Parked cars are seen at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport.(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:10 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Planning to park your vehicle at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport? Make sure you pull forward into your parking spot.

Airport officials shared a reminder on Twitter Wednesday night that motorists must pull forward into parking spaces so that their back license plate is visible.

“That means NO BACKING IN!” the airport added to the tweet, explaining that vehicles parked incorrectly will be cited.

“Is this posted in the lots? Bc not fair to cite someone if only notification is on Twitter,” a reader asked in a reply to the tweet.

According to the airport, there are, in fact, signs advising of this requirement posted when motorists enter the lots and obtain their tickets.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-alarm fire in Southwest Las Vegas
Massive fire burns at apartment complex construction site in southwest Las Vegas
Las Vegas police crime scene and vehicle are seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say person shot by homeowner in northwest valley
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
Coroner IDs 12-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in North Las Vegas
The interior of a Pinkbox Doughnuts in Las Vegas
Food website adds Las Vegas shop to list of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the US’
Lake Mead.
Lake Mead National Recreation Area sees six deaths over Father’s Day weekend

Latest News

The City of Las Vegas hosted free ball hockey clinics during Golden Knights playoffs
Golden Knights-Panthers Stanley Cup Final shows the value of street hockey in many US markets
Sinking Land Windsor North Las Vegas
Governor approves millions for relocation of families in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Governor approves millions for relocation of families in sinking North Las Vegas neighborhood
Attempted break in guy
Possible scam attempt caught on camera at Summerlin home