Lakers to play preseason game in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Los Angeles Lakers are heading to Las Vegas for a preseason game in October.

On Wednesday, the team announced the Lakers will face the Brooklyn Nets at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 9.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m., according to the team.

In total, the Lakers have five preseason games leading up to the 2022-23 regular season.

Tickets for the preseason game in Las Vegas will go on sale June 26 at 10 a.m.

