Lakers to play preseason game in Las Vegas

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shoots against the Sacramento Kings during the first...
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shoots against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter of an NBA preseason basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)(Associated Press)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:09 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Los Angeles Lakers are heading to Las Vegas for a preseason game in October.

On Wednesday, the team announced the Lakers will face the Brooklyn Nets at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 9.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m., according to the team.

In total, the Lakers have five preseason games leading up to the 2022-23 regular season.

Tickets for the preseason game in Las Vegas will go on sale June 26 at 10 a.m.

For more information, click HERE.

