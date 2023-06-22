Lakers to play preseason game in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Los Angeles Lakers are heading to Las Vegas for a preseason game in October.
On Wednesday, the team announced the Lakers will face the Brooklyn Nets at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 9.
Tipoff is set for 6 p.m., according to the team.
In total, the Lakers have five preseason games leading up to the 2022-23 regular season.
Tickets for the preseason game in Las Vegas will go on sale June 26 at 10 a.m.
