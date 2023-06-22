Henderson murder suspect arrested in Tulsa, OK
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:41 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department have arrested a man suspected of homicide in the death of another man on March 19.
Samarien Vance, 20, was arrested and faces a charge of murder and attempted murder in Tulsa, OK.
On March 19, Henderson police responded to the area of the 1100 block of Center Street at 1 a.m. for a report of gunshots.
Police learned a party with multiple subjects who had firearms happened, and yelling was heard before gunfire erupted, striking two people.
A 23-year-old man was hurt and taken to a hospital. A 22-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
